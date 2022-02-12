Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) ? Production Samp


Via*TOYSTV on YouTube we can share for you new images of a productions sample of the new*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit). This is a 30-cm tall Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. We have a look at the assembled figure showing off his articulation and all the amount of inner movable parts, the Matrix chamber, and his rifle and axe. It’s important to notice that this model kit comes with all pre-painted parts so this how*it should look once assembled without any extra paint or &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) ? Production Sample In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.




