Today, 06:15 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,804
Siege Redwing Official Stock Images


Hasbro Taiwan and Hasbro Asia have both uploaded some official images of the just recently revealed Generations Siege Selects Redwing. Designated as*WFC-GS02, Redwing is the third of what will be at least six Generations Siege Selects releases, alongside WFC-GS01 Megatron and WFC-GS06 Smokescreen (the recently released Swoop and Ricochet, along with Takara-Tomy’s Star Convoy and Snaptrap are apparently not considered to be a part of this numbered series). Redwing is a red Seeker, and that’s pretty much all there is to know about him. He’s as obscure as they come, barely even a random background character from the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Siege Redwing Official Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



