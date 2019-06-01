|
Siege Redwing Official Stock Images
Hasbro Taiwan
and Hasbro Asia
have both uploaded some official images of the just recently revealed Generations Siege Selects Redwing. Designated as*WFC-GS02, Redwing is the third of what will be at least six Generations Siege Selects releases, alongside WFC-GS01 Megatron and WFC-GS06 Smokescreen (the recently released Swoop and Ricochet, along with Takara-Tomy’s Star Convoy and Snaptrap are apparently not considered to be a part of this numbered series). Redwing is a red Seeker, and that’s pretty much all there is to know about him. He’s as obscure as they come, barely even a random background character from the » Continue Reading.
