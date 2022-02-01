Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:32 AM
Mumps
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Calgary, AB
Posts: 3,437
FS: MP, 3P, SG, Botcon, TFCC, DBZ Figuarts, RWBY, Video Games, MORE!
Buyer pays shipping. Photos available upon request. If you are from Calgary, can meet up in the NE (I don't drive).

TRANSFORMERS

Takara Masterpiece:
MP-08 Grimlock - MIB - $125
MP-12 Lambor / Sideswipe - MIB - $75
MP-14 Red Alert - MIB - $75
MP-18B Bluestreak - MIB Includes Coin - $75
MP-23 Exhaust - MIB - $50
MP-32 Convoy (Beast Wars) / Optimus Primal - MIB (box has minor crinkle) - $115
MP-46 Blackwidow / Blackarachnia - MIB - $100

Botcon & TFCC
Botcon 2012 Shattered Glass Junkions - Set of 3 - Loose Complete - $125
TFCC Timelines Scourge - Loose Complete - $50

Shattered Glass (2022)
Jetfire - MISB - $200
Megatron - MISB - $70
Goldbug - MISB - $30

3rd Party
MMC Reformatted R-01 Terminus Hexatron - MIB - $85
MMC - Ocular Max PS-18 Zinnia Medic (Con Exclusive) - MIB - $100
Fansproject - Causality Warcry & Flameblast - Loose Complete - $40

Unicron Trilogy
Armada Nemesis Prime w/ Run-Over - Loose Complete - $100
Cybertron Starscream from Vector Prime 2pack - Loose Complete $60
Cybertron Supreme Starscream - Loose Complete - $40

OTHER
Generations Victorion - Loose Complete - $175
Takara Transformers GO! Goradora - Loose Complete - $50
Kabaya Gum Kit - Gaiacross - MISB - $30
Kabaya Gum Kit - Gaia Guardian - MISB - $30
Transformers The Ultimate Collection Limited Edition Collector's Trilogy Blu-Ray - MIB - $50


NON-TRANSFORMERS

Lego
Voltron - Loose Complete (Missing instructions at this time, but will mail them free when found) - $200

Dragon Ball Figuarts
(Some MISB figures have a small layer of dust on the toy. This dust is mold release, it wipes off, it does NOT harm the toy. These toys are marked with a [D])
Android No. 16 - MIB [D] - $50
Android No. 17 - MISB - $50
Final Form Frieza - MIB - $25
Klilyn / Krillin - MISB - $75
Nappa - MIB - $50
Piccolo - Special Colour Edition - Complete Box Damaged - $50
Shenron - MIB - $125
Son Goku - MISB - $30
Son Goku - A Saiyan Raised on Earth ver. - MISB - $30
Super Saiyan Son Gohan - Special Colour Edition - MISB [D] - $75
Super Saiyan Son Goku - Super Warrior Awakening ver. - MISB - $30
Super Saiyan Trunks - MIB - $30
Tien Shinhan - Complete Box Damaged - $30
Trunks - Complete Damaged (peg connecting sheath to back broken) - $25
Trunks - Premium Colour Edition - MISB - $50
Ultimate Son Gohan - MISB - $40
Vegetto - MISB [D] - $40

Figma & Nendoroid
Nendoroid RWBY - Set of 4 Ruby, Weiss, Blake & Yang - MISB - $215
Nendoroid Hakase, from Nichijou - Box damaged - $30
Figma 220 Matoi Ryuko, Kill La Kill - MIB - $50

Figuarts Mario - Buy all for $150
1UP Mushroom Bonus - MIB - $15
Diorama Set B - Green Pipe, Goomba, Coin, Green Shell - MIB - $20
Diorama Set C - Red Pipe, Pirahna Plant, Buzzy Beetle, Coin - MISB - $20
Diorama Set D - Bullet Bill, Boo, Koopa Troopa, Goomba - $20
Fire Mario - MISB - $20
Luigi - MISB - $40
Mario - MIB - $20
Yoshi - MISB - $20

Video Games
Switch - Octopath Traveller Wayfarer's Edition - MISB - $100
Switch - Metroid Dread Japanese Special Edition - MIB - $100
Switch - Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - MIB - $50
3DS - Kid Icarus Uprising w/ 3DS Stand - MIB - $20

MORE UNLISTED ITEMS BECAUSE TYPING IS HARD! Please go easy on me Mods!
Transformers:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing
Everything Else:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing
