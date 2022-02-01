Today, 02:32 AM #1 Mumps Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 3,437 FS: MP, 3P, SG, Botcon, TFCC, DBZ Figuarts, RWBY, Video Games, MORE!



TRANSFORMERS



Takara Masterpiece:

MP-08 Grimlock - MIB - $125

MP-12 Lambor / Sideswipe - MIB - $75

MP-14 Red Alert - MIB - $75

MP-18B Bluestreak - MIB Includes Coin - $75

MP-23 Exhaust - MIB - $50

MP-32 Convoy (Beast Wars) / Optimus Primal - MIB (box has minor crinkle) - $115

MP-46 Blackwidow / Blackarachnia - MIB - $100



Botcon & TFCC

Botcon 2012 Shattered Glass Junkions - Set of 3 - Loose Complete - $125

TFCC Timelines Scourge - Loose Complete - $50



Shattered Glass (2022)

Jetfire - MISB - $200

Megatron - MISB - $70

Goldbug - MISB - $30



3rd Party

MMC Reformatted R-01 Terminus Hexatron - MIB - $85

MMC - Ocular Max PS-18 Zinnia Medic (Con Exclusive) - MIB - $100

Fansproject - Causality Warcry & Flameblast - Loose Complete - $40



Unicron Trilogy

Armada Nemesis Prime w/ Run-Over - Loose Complete - $100

Cybertron Starscream from Vector Prime 2pack - Loose Complete $60

Cybertron Supreme Starscream - Loose Complete - $40



OTHER

Generations Victorion - Loose Complete - $175

Takara Transformers GO! Goradora - Loose Complete - $50

Kabaya Gum Kit - Gaiacross - MISB - $30

Kabaya Gum Kit - Gaia Guardian - MISB - $30

Transformers The Ultimate Collection Limited Edition Collector's Trilogy Blu-Ray - MIB - $50





NON-TRANSFORMERS



Lego

Voltron - Loose Complete (Missing instructions at this time, but will mail them free when found) - $200



Dragon Ball Figuarts

(Some MISB figures have a small layer of dust on the toy. This dust is mold release, it wipes off, it does NOT harm the toy. These toys are marked with a [D])

Android No. 16 - MIB [D] - $50

Android No. 17 - MISB - $50

Final Form Frieza - MIB - $25

Klilyn / Krillin - MISB - $75

Nappa - MIB - $50

Piccolo - Special Colour Edition - Complete Box Damaged - $50

Shenron - MIB - $125

Son Goku - MISB - $30

Son Goku - A Saiyan Raised on Earth ver. - MISB - $30

Super Saiyan Son Gohan - Special Colour Edition - MISB [D] - $75

Super Saiyan Son Goku - Super Warrior Awakening ver. - MISB - $30

Super Saiyan Trunks - MIB - $30

Tien Shinhan - Complete Box Damaged - $30

Trunks - Complete Damaged (peg connecting sheath to back broken) - $25

Trunks - Premium Colour Edition - MISB - $50

Ultimate Son Gohan - MISB - $40

Vegetto - MISB [D] - $40



Figma & Nendoroid

Nendoroid RWBY - Set of 4 Ruby, Weiss, Blake & Yang - MISB - $215

Nendoroid Hakase, from Nichijou - Box damaged - $30

Figma 220 Matoi Ryuko, Kill La Kill - MIB - $50



Figuarts Mario - Buy all for $150

1UP Mushroom Bonus - MIB - $15

Diorama Set B - Green Pipe, Goomba, Coin, Green Shell - MIB - $20

Diorama Set C - Red Pipe, Pirahna Plant, Buzzy Beetle, Coin - MISB - $20

Diorama Set D - Bullet Bill, Boo, Koopa Troopa, Goomba - $20

Fire Mario - MISB - $20

Luigi - MISB - $40

Mario - MIB - $20

Yoshi - MISB - $20



Video Games

Switch - Octopath Traveller Wayfarer's Edition - MISB - $100

Switch - Metroid Dread Japanese Special Edition - MIB - $100

Switch - Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - MIB - $50

3DS - Kid Icarus Uprising w/ 3DS Stand - MIB - $20



MORE UNLISTED ITEMS BECAUSE TYPING IS HARD! Please go easy on me Mods!

Transformers:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing

Everything Else:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing

Everything Else:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing Buyer pays shipping. Photos available upon request. If you are from Calgary, can meet up in the NE (I don't drive).

