New Stock Photos of Power of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 2

Thanks to German licensing portal Brandora , we have new stock images of the upcoming second wave of Power of the Prime Prime Master figures. This wave gives us Alchemist Prime in his Submarauder armor and Alpha Trion in his Landmine armor. You can check out the new images after the jump