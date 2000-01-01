View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 1, Match 6: Tigatron vs. Terrorsaur Tigatron 0 0% Terrorsaur 0 0%

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Megatron. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 6: Tigatron vs. Terrorsaur



Tigatron (Maximal) - Peace-loving loner in tune with the natural world, but also a fierce warrior; damage to circuits made him more psychologically comfortable in beast mode. Transforms into a white Siberian tiger; top-notch tracker with hunting skills enhanced by influence from beast mode. As robot, uses a quasar gun, wrist-mounted mini-missiles, and a toxic fluid blaster that freezes opponents. A strong, fast fighter with deep mastery of animal instinct, but concern for the wild can be exploited.



Terrorsaur (Predacon) - An arrogant, power-hungry menace, but not too brave. Still a deadly fighter with a wealth of aerial combat skill, when not preoccupied with dethroning Megatron. Transforms into a pterodactyl; armed with shoulder-mounted missile launchers and a hand-held ion pistol in robot mode. Capable of fast, maneuverable flight in both modes. Average physical strength at best; is best suited for aerial attacks, but can be overpowered in hand-to-hand combat, especially when his lack of courage crops up.





