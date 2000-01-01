Now reaching the three-quarters mark of this preliminary round - linked are results of Matches 1
, 2
, 3
, 4
, and 5
- tonight, we come to Match 6 of Round 1 in the BW25 Dream Combat Tournament. The poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Transmetal Megatron. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 6: Tigatron vs. Terrorsaur
Tigatron (Maximal)
- Peace-loving loner in tune with the natural world, but also a fierce warrior; damage to circuits made him more psychologically comfortable in beast mode. Transforms into a white Siberian tiger; top-notch tracker with hunting skills enhanced by influence from beast mode. As robot, uses a quasar gun, wrist-mounted mini-missiles, and a toxic fluid blaster that freezes opponents. A strong, fast fighter with deep mastery of animal instinct, but concern for the wild can be exploited.
Terrorsaur (Predacon)
- An arrogant, power-hungry menace, but not too brave. Still a deadly fighter with a wealth of aerial combat skill, when not preoccupied with dethroning Megatron. Transforms into a pterodactyl; armed with shoulder-mounted missile launchers and a hand-held ion pistol in robot mode. Capable of fast, maneuverable flight in both modes. Average physical strength at best; is best suited for aerial attacks, but can be overpowered in hand-to-hand combat, especially when his lack of courage crops up.
This poll concludes this Saturday night (about 9:30pm ET). And next week will have the last two matches of the Tournament's opening round: Match 7 beginning next Sunday afternoon, January 31, and Match 8 next Wednesday night, February 3!