Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,935
IDWs Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #1


Comic Watch brings Transformers Escape issue #1 a step closer to its New Comic Book Day release with the 5-page preview. Find out what’s happening to Cybertron in these pages, then share your thoughts about this artwork with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist), Priscilla Tramontano (Colorist)

The post IDWs Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Brunt tank Trypticon parts Complete Transformers G1 1986 vintage original
Transformers
Transformers Prime ?CLIFFJUMPER?
Transformers
Transformers Prime ?Bumblebee?
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Bumblebee
Transformers
HASBRO 2000 TRANSFORMERS BEAST MACHINES JETSTORM IN-COMPLETE SMALL MOVIE FIGURES
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Animated Arcee New Deluxe TRU Toys R Us Exclusive
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.