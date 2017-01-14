Yesterday, we brought you a list
of Exhibitors and Transformers products that will be on display at this year’s Nuremberg Toy Fair. Now it’s time to look at what to expect from*London Toy Fair 2017.*The event*will take place this January 24th at Kensington Olympia. Due to multiple Toy Fairs falling close together, Hasbro (along with Mattel) will be skipping this year’s London Toy Fair as well. Last year, when the company took the same decision, many industry experts claimed*that it is very disruptive to UK’s Toy Fair as many potential Hasbro license candidates tend to stay away from the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Toys And Merchandise At London Toy Fair 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...