Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Toys And Merchandise At London Toy Fair 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,819
Transformers Toys And Merchandise At London Toy Fair 2017


Yesterday, we brought you a list of Exhibitors and Transformers products that will be on display at this year’s Nuremberg Toy Fair. Now it’s time to look at what to expect from*London Toy Fair 2017.*The event*will take place this January 24th at Kensington Olympia. Due to multiple Toy Fairs falling close together, Hasbro (along with Mattel) will be skipping this year’s London Toy Fair as well. Last year, when the company took the same decision, many industry experts claimed*that it is very disruptive to UK’s Toy Fair as many potential Hasbro license candidates tend to stay away from the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Toys And Merchandise At London Toy Fair 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers history collection set of 6 HOC pvc statue Megatron Optimus Prime
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANS METALS 1997.. EVIL PREDACON TARANTULAS never used
Transformers
Jazz 100% Complete 1984 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Figure W/ Tech Spec Ints
Transformers
Omega Supreme MIB 100% Complete Transformers G1 Vintage 1985 Hasbro Rare Find
Transformers
Transformers TFcon Exclusive Complete Comic and Card Back Lot w/ Extras | Botcon
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Menasor + PC-02, PC-04 Upgrade Kits
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GNAW Vintage G1 Action Figure Sharkticon 1986
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.