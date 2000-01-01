Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:06 PM
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,174
Latest RID wave on toysrus.ca
Skywarp:

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....A&locale=en_CA

Soundwave:

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=120027016

Blurr:

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=120027086

Windblade:

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123598896
