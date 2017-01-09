Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:01 AM
Super_Megatron
New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Revealed


Hours after getting a leaked list*of Transformers: The Last Knight toys. Facebook user*Victor Wong, has attended an unspecified event*in which two Transformers: The Last Knight figures were revealed. The first figure being Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee. Now, this does appear to be a Leader class figure, but no confirmation was given as of yet. This also seems to be a new “premium” movie line, with original movie characters such as Bumblebee getting brand new molds. It does make sense this year being the 10th anniversary of the Transformers (2007) movie. No release date was given, but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



