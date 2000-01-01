chrislopa Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2019 Location: Calgary Posts: 24

Refraktor And then toys r us gave us a nice set.



if somebody want them I have 3: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Refraktor (Reflector)



110$ for the 3 of them will meet in Calgary for exchange or I will ship (shipping is extra and will be determinate by Canada Post).



Thank you