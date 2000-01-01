Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:42 AM   #1
chrislopa
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 24
Refraktor
And then toys r us gave us a nice set.

if somebody want them I have 3: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Refraktor (Reflector)

110$ for the 3 of them will meet in Calgary for exchange or I will ship (shipping is extra and will be determinate by Canada Post).

Thank you
