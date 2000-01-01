Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,224

Looking for POTP Swoop and Slug I finally caved and decided to get the POTP Dinobots, and now I'm just missing Swoop and Slug.





They don't have to be MOSC, but they need to be in good condition and complete (weapons, fists, instructions & cards).





I'm in North York, Toronto, and would prefer local meet up.





Thanks!

READ MY FEEDBACK

COME SEE MY COLLECTION

__________________