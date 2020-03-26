Many families are now staying home due to the Coronavirus alert over the US. Hasbro, via their official Transformers Instagram account
, have announced a new*“Bring Home The Fun” Campaign*to help fans to spend some time during the quarintine. Check out the Transformers Instagram posts and story for daily activities and games for parents and kids to have some fun together at home. They have started with*Bumblebee’s Musix Mix Game
, which will be followed by the Throwback Thursday Playlist on Thursday and the Fan-mily Friday challenge. Stay home, stay safe. Click on yhe discussion link below and let us » Continue Reading.
