Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Sunstar
All Hail Starscream!
Sunstar's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington
Posts: 313
Unhappy First time in 14 years...
And I may not get to this Convention.

I've booked the hotel Room in case we can get to it. But this time its uncertain.

We're moving to Nova Scotia - and its a costly move - primarily why i think the possibility exists we can't go. If I start a new job out there they may not like it if I say I need to go back to Ontario for two weeks... Which we do plan to do at least once a year.

But I suppose what I regret the most is that in the 14 years I've been going, there was never once an opportunity to meet a Starscream voice actor there. Every year I've been hopeful. And every year there is that disappointment.

I hate not being able to tell if I can make it or not. We've bought a house, it needs a new roof - it needs a few things.

So the first time ever - I'm not sure I can go. If I can't I'll let you guys know, because I'm gonna miss you all. You're my family.
__________________
- Sunstar
It's more than an Obsession; it's a lifestyle | Looking For

Evil Chefticon
Owner of starscream.ca the new Sunstar's Seeker Sanctuary Home!
Last edited by Sunstar; Today at 01:53 PM.
Sunstar is offline   Reply With Quote
