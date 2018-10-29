|
Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered Web Manga/Comic Available
Takara Tomy Mall Website has uploaded
*the respective*Web Manga/Comic for their upcoming*LG-EX Big Powered* set. As a nice surprise we have a 9-page manga/comic this time. This story, Japanese text only at the moment, bring us the introduction of the Transformers Zone Powered Masters: Dai Atlas, Sonic Bomber, and Roadfire into the story of the Japanese Legends continuity. The story bring us a nice mix of characters from several Japanese series and continuities like: Wheeljack, Perceptor, Minerva, Violenjiger (the main villain from Transformers Zone), Legends G2 Megatron, G2 Volt, Optimus Prime, Top Spin, Twin Twist (revealing a combination in base » Continue Reading.
