|
Officially Licensed Transformers Performa Perfect Shaker Drink Shakers
Licensed drink shakers have become popular in GNC and other similar stores. Several brands are available, and we finally have some officially*licensed Transformers Perfoma shakers. The Performa online store
lists three models so far for $16.99 each one. You can also look for them at GNC website
and Amazon.com.
You can check out the mirrored images of the shakers after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
