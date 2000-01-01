Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:16 AM
Darkmatter
Lightbulb Something I found by chance about getting around Walmart.com not shipping to Canada
So, I don't even know what I was actually looking for, but I ended up finding a site that you can use if you have items that you can't order online for shipping to Canada.

This site has a review of some of them. I have no idea if it's a paid "review" or not, but it does mention other companies that do it.




I also, just happened to find this interesting site when I tried to find out if the review site is legit or not.

They're more for scams, but I thought I'd throw it in there since I found it.


I'll throw another cool site most people don't know about since I'm just throwing links out left right and centre today. lol

https://tineye.com/

It lets you do a reverse lookup of an image by using it's URL or an uploaded image. It has a database that it keeps crawling the internet for more images, and you can use it to find larger, better quality versions of a photo.

You can also use it to find out if anyone has stolen your work, if you're in that sort of field.


BTW, if anyone knows someone with a FT-20A, send me a pm. New or great condition used with box and everything.

Sorry, I'm throwing that in there because it's so specific and not everyone uses the "Wants" section of Buy & Sell. Mods can delete it if they want, or ask me to do it.


DM
Today, 11:20 AM
predahank
Re: Something I found by chance about getting around Walmart.com not shipping to Cana
i’ve used borderfree to order from target. i think it was kinda pricey
Today, 11:27 AM
Darkmatter
Re: Something I found by chance about getting around Walmart.com not shipping to Cana
Thanks for the input!


I never said it would be free!
