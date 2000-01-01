Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 256

Looking for a new or used FT-20A.





I'm looking for a new or used, complete with box , FT-20A.



Yea, I know... just A? Yes. lol



If you have one or know where I might be able to get one, please send me a pm!





Thanks!



DM Hey all!I'm looking for a newused,, FT-20Yea, I know... just A? Yes. lolIf you have one or know where I might be able to get one, please send me a pm!Thanks!DM