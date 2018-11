down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,050

Happy Hunting! Thanks to board memberfor letting us know that the Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Power Plus Shatter figure has been released at Canadian retail. This figure was found at a Walmart in Quebec.Looking to add Shatter to your collection? Want to let others know you've found her? Let us know in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forums!Happy Hunting! Attached Images