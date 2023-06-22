Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,256

Transformers Rise of the Beasts Pop Vinyls Released in Canada Transformers Rise of the Beasts Pop Vinyls have been released in Canada.



These have been sighted at Gamestop locations and include Optimus Prime, Optimus Primal, Scourge, Arcee, Mirage and Bumblebee



Share your sightings in the Thanks to multiple reports we now know thathave been released in Canada.These have been sighted at Gamestop locations and includeandShare your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!