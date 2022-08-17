Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Series 2 Stock Images


Via an Amazon listing*we have our first stock images of*Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Series 2. It took a while, but we finally have a new series of these*1.25 -inch non-transforming G1 figurines. Series 2 consists of Megatron, Soundwave and Arcee (who comes with an extra backpack/base similar to the Earthrise mold). A very nice sculpting for figures this tiny size. We have images of the packaging with close-ups of each new figurine. See all the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! *

The post Super Impulse World Smallest G1 Transformers Figurines Series 2 Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



