Yesterday, 11:52 PM   #1
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
MULTIPLEX's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,343
Mech Planet THS-03 Soundtrack and THS-04 Laserbird


It's been a while since I've dug up some cash for a Transformer but this set caught my eye. I thought I'd provide my thoughts. Cost me $32 shipped from China.

Summary
This is a Legends scale, G1-Style Soundwave with same scale Laserbeak. It's made by Mech Planet, which I think is related to X-Transbots.

Box and Packaging
Beautiful box art, vibrant colours, love the throw back to G1 and the Takara book style packaging.







Contents
  • Soundtrack (Soundwave)
  • Laserbird cassette (Laserbeak)
  • Weapons - rocket launcher, concussion blaster and three rockets (two silver and one clear blue)
  • *Bonus cassette  clear red Laserbeak. There are reports that there is a clear blue Laserbeak and a clear purple Ratbat as well. It must be randomly inserted.
  • Two tech spec/bio cards made of are very high quality and glossy plastic
  • Beautifully illustrated and clear, colour printed instructions.

Materials
Hard plastics are used. Nothing soft. But nothing brittle either. I dont get the impression that this will break. Better quality than I expected. If anyone owns the DX-9 Legend Scale Mightron, this is about the same quality plastics IMO.

Paint Apps
Decent. Nothing spectacular. Could use a bit more touches like around the shoulder area but overall nice. Hopefully Reprolabels makes a set to help with that. Blue is not painted but I dont think it needs to be. Some silver was scratched off on the left leg but whatever.

Articulation
Fairly standard and what I would expect at this price point. Lacking ankle rocker does prevent more dynamic stances but it still poses well. Fingers are not articulated. No bicep swivel. No Waist rotation or ab crunch. Very good range of movement for the head.

Joints
Mostly ball and friction joints. Tight. Not floppy. Better than I expected.

Transformation
Very simple and effective similar to G1 Soundwave. Cassette player mode snaps in tight. No gaps. Very compact and satifying. Laserbirds transformation is perfect.

Final Diagnosis
Operation: Purchase

Definitely worth the price for me. The looks of Soundtrack and the mini cassettes alone are done so well for the scale. They scream G1.

Some negatives are I wish there was a way to connect Laserbeak to Soundtracks arm other than balancing it. More painted details would have been a better. Ankle rocker would have been nice. I cant really say anything else bad about the set considering the value for dollar.

This set also satisfies that need for more TFs in my smaller scale collection. The small footprint makes it fit right in with my WST and Justitoys display.

The inclusion of the bonus cassette was a welcome surprise. Ive already ordered another and will be ordering their Soundblaster (with Ratbat and Buzzsaw) repaint.

One final observation is the design is very well thought out. There are hardly any screws visible to the eye. It's a clean look which I really appreciate.

I'd rate it 8/10

And some pics...










Last edited by MULTIPLEX; Yesterday at 11:56 PM.
MULTIPLEX is offline
Yesterday, 11:53 PM   #2
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
MULTIPLEX's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,343
Re: Mecha Planet THS-03 Soundtrack and THS-04 Laserbird
[/COLOR][/FONT]
MULTIPLEX is offline
Reply

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
