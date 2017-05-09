MULTIPLEX DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME! Join Date: Aug 2013 Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph Posts: 4,343

Mech Planet THS-03 Soundtrack and THS-04 Laserbird



It's been a while since I've dug up some cash for a Transformer but this set caught my eye. I thought I'd provide my thoughts. Cost me $32 shipped from China.



Summary

This is a Legends scale, G1-Style Soundwave with same scale Laserbeak. It's made by Mech Planet, which I think is related to X-Transbots.



Box and Packaging

Beautiful box art, vibrant colours, love the throw back to G1 and the Takara book style packaging.















Contents Soundtrack (Soundwave)

Laserbird cassette (Laserbeak)

Weapons - rocket launcher, concussion blaster and three rockets (two silver and one clear blue)

*Bonus cassette  clear red Laserbeak. There are reports that there is a clear blue Laserbeak and a clear purple Ratbat as well. It must be randomly inserted.

 clear red Laserbeak. There are reports that there is a clear blue Laserbeak and a clear purple Ratbat as well. It must be randomly inserted. Two tech spec/bio cards made of are very high quality and glossy plastic

Beautifully illustrated and clear, colour printed instructions.

Materials

Hard plastics are used. Nothing soft. But nothing brittle either. I dont get the impression that this will break. Better quality than I expected. If anyone owns the DX-9 Legend Scale Mightron, this is about the same quality plastics IMO.



Paint Apps

Decent. Nothing spectacular. Could use a bit more touches like around the shoulder area but overall nice. Hopefully Reprolabels makes a set to help with that. Blue is not painted but I dont think it needs to be. Some silver was scratched off on the left leg but whatever.



Articulation

Fairly standard and what I would expect at this price point. Lacking ankle rocker does prevent more dynamic stances but it still poses well. Fingers are not articulated. No bicep swivel. No Waist rotation or ab crunch. Very good range of movement for the head.



Joints

Mostly ball and friction joints. Tight. Not floppy. Better than I expected.



Transformation

Very simple and effective similar to G1 Soundwave. Cassette player mode snaps in tight. No gaps. Very compact and satifying. Laserbirds transformation is perfect.



Final Diagnosis

Operation: Purchase



Definitely worth the price for me. The looks of Soundtrack and the mini cassettes alone are done so well for the scale. They scream G1.



Some negatives are I wish there was a way to connect Laserbeak to Soundtracks arm other than balancing it. More painted details would have been a better. Ankle rocker would have been nice. I cant really say anything else bad about the set considering the value for dollar.



This set also satisfies that need for more TFs in my smaller scale collection. The small footprint makes it fit right in with my WST and Justitoys display.



The inclusion of the bonus cassette was a welcome surprise. Ive already ordered another and will be ordering their Soundblaster (with Ratbat and Buzzsaw) repaint.



One final observation is the design is very well thought out. There are hardly any screws visible to the eye. It's a clean look which I really appreciate.



I'd rate it 8/10



And some pics...





















