New Takara Tomy Mall Transformers Exclusive: SG-EX Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron
Takara Tomy Mall*website have updated a new listings for their next Transformers exclusive items: SG-EX Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron. This pack consists of Siege*Skywarp (Tetrajet mold) and Battle Masters Fracas, Shrute & Terror-Daxtyl and it hadn’t been released in Japan previously. It will be priced*?7,150 ($66.87 approximately) and expected for release by January 2020. Pre-order period will be only from August 14 to September 11. This set was released as an Amazon exclusive in the US, and now there’s a chance that other online retailers will also offer this new Takara Tomy release, giving collectors a new chance to buy it. » Continue Reading.
