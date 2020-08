Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,159

New Takara Tomy Mall Transformers Exclusive: SG-EX Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron



Takara Tomy Mall*website have updated a new listings for their next Transformers exclusive items: SG-EX Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron. This pack consists of Siege*Skywarp (Tetrajet mold) and Battle Masters Fracas, Shrute & Terror-Daxtyl and it hadn’t been released in Japan previously. It will be priced*?7,150 ($66.87 approximately) and expected for release by January 2020. Pre-order period will be only from August 14 to September 11. This set was released as an Amazon exclusive in the US, and now there’s a chance that other online retailers will also offer this new Takara Tomy release, giving collectors a new chance to buy it.



The post







More... Takara Tomy Mall*website have updated a new listings for their next Transformers exclusive items: SG-EX Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron. This pack consists of Siege*Skywarp (Tetrajet mold) and Battle Masters Fracas, Shrute & Terror-Daxtyl and it hadn’t been released in Japan previously. It will be priced*?7,150 ($66.87 approximately) and expected for release by January 2020. Pre-order period will be only from August 14 to September 11. This set was released as an Amazon exclusive in the US, and now there’s a chance that other online retailers will also offer this new Takara Tomy release, giving collectors a new chance to buy it. » Continue Reading. The post New Takara Tomy Mall Transformers Exclusive: SG-EX Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron (Skywarp, Fracas, Shrute & Terror-Daxtyl) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca