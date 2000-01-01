Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Released in Canada
Today, 08:27 PM
#
1
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,026
Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple Cybertron.ca members for letting us know that
Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet
has been released in Canada.
Share your sightings in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
.
Today, 08:32 PM
#
2
Re: Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Released in Canada
Got one of these the other day. Gorgeous figure. If you can only get one ER Seeker, get this one.
Today, 08:39 PM
#
3
Re: Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Released in Canada
Waiting for my Toysrus not a preorder, preorder to come through ��
