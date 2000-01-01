Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:27 PM
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,026
Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple Cybertron.ca members for letting us know that Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet has been released in Canada.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 6379F58C-8F17-4137-9832-8530A18E9E3B.jpg Views: 5 Size: 13.8 KB ID: 50035  
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair.
Today, 08:32 PM
delrue
Armada
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 633
Re: Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Released in Canada
Got one of these the other day. Gorgeous figure. If you can only get one ER Seeker, get this one.
Today, 08:39 PM
Tiffster
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 700
Re: Transformers Generations Selects G2 Ramjet Released in Canada
Waiting for my Toysrus not a preorder, preorder to come through ��
