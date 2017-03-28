#TRANSFORMERS on Twitter
*is sharing some great pictures for CinemaCon 2017 with some great behind the scenes coverage for Transformers Tuesday. As expected, director Michael Bay is there with the stars of “The Last Knight” like Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock, Sir Antohony Hopkins and Mark Wahlberg. The crew really looks like having a great time. CinemaCon 2017 will also showcase the same 30-Minute Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX Sizzle Reel footage which was shown during Paramounts Super Fan Event*some days ago. You can check the pictures (don’t miss the one with Optimus Prime) after the jump, and » Continue Reading.
