Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Micromaste
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,823
Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Micromaste


We finally have our reveal for the heavily-anticipated Beast Wars/Generation 1 Ravage box set! Coming to us from Comicbook.com, we now know that he will be sold on November 1st for $44.99. Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: November 1, 2021) “Decepticons forever! In celebration of 25 years of the iconic Beast Wars: Transformers animated series, fans can add this 2-pack to their collection, featuring the classic Predacon/Decepticon jaguar, Ravage! Ravage may have been reformatted into a Predacon, but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Micromaster Decepticons Forever Ravage Official Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:24 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 707
Re: Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Covert Agent Ravage and Microm
haslab commander star saber
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark of the Moon Voyager Class Shockwave 2011
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Voyager Class Sea Spray 2010
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Voyager Class Shockwave 2013
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers RID Combiner Force Shockwave & Warnado MOSC
Transformers
Transformers FHE original VHS Tapes lot of 3
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Scrapface x3 Refraktor Reflector
Transformers
Transformers Animated Voyager Class Shockwave (Purple Variant) 2009
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.