Old Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Beeline Creative Transformers Geeki Tikis Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Plastic Mugs Foun


Thanks to the**Optimus Prime Collectors United Facebook group*we can report a new sighting of the*Beeline Creative Transformers Geeki Tikis Optimus Prime &#038; Bumblebee Plastic Mugs*at US retail. These Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Tiki Mugs were spotted at a Walmart in Niagara Falls, New York. But there’s more than meets the eye on this new finding. Beeline Creative had previously announced Transformers Geeki Tikis*made of ceramic and expected for release in October, 2021 for $24.99. While these new found Tiki Mugs share the same design and colors of the aforementioned product, they are made of plastic &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Beeline Creative Transformers Geeki Tikis Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Plastic Mugs Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
