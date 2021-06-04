|
Thanks to the**Optimus Prime Collectors United Facebook group
*we can report a new sighting of the*Beeline Creative Transformers Geeki Tikis Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Plastic Mugs*at US retail. These Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Tiki Mugs were spotted at a Walmart in Niagara Falls, New York. But there’s more than meets the eye on this new finding. Beeline Creative had previously announced Transformers Geeki Tikis
*made of ceramic and expected for release in October, 2021 for $24.99. While these new found Tiki Mugs share the same design and colors of the aforementioned product, they are made of plastic » Continue Reading.
