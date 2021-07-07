Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robot Paradise RP-01 Acoustic Wave & RP-01B Acoustic Wave (Masterpiece Scale Soundwav


We can share for you images of the color prototype of the upcoming*Robot Paradise RP-01 Acoustic Wave &#038; RP-01B Acoustic Wave*for your viewing pleasure. These figures were originally announced by third party company Fans Toys, but now they will be released under a new brand: Robot Paradise. This is an impressive cartoon accurate rendition of G1 Soundwave and his cassette-bots for the Masterpiece scale. RP-01 Acoustic includes Soundwave and one cassette (red one) showing off a great sculpt in robot mode and a solid cassette player alt mode. It will also include parts for a toy-accurate robot mode. The other &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Paradise RP-01 Acoustic Wave & RP-01B Acoustic Wave (Masterpiece Scale Soundwave & Cassettes) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



