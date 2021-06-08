|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Sludge And Warrior Class Dead End New Stock Image
Via*German licensing portal Brandora
*we can share for you new stock images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Sludge And Warrior Class Dead End. These figures feature the new Cyberverse Season 4 packaging
. Sludge is a completely new mold inspired by the original G1 Sludge colors and design. We also have a better look at the recently revealed
Cyberberse Warrior Dead End in his robot and alt mode. Additionally, we can confirm that several previous Cyberverse figures will be re-released in the new packaging, including: 1-Step changers, Scouts, and Deluxe Build-A-Figure Grimlock and Thunderhowl. See all the images » Continue Reading.
