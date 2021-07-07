Third party company X-Transbots, via their*Facebook account
, have revealed images of the color prototype of their MX-14T Flipout Youth Version (Masterpiece Scale Wildrider). This figure is a nice redeco of*X-Transbots MX-14 Flipout
*in G1 toy colors. The figure features a new toy-accurate head as well as several G1-toy inspired details. This figure is scheduled for release by*September 2021 and you can already find pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links:*TFSource
,*<a href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/Product/VariationDetails/147603" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Big » Continue Reading.
The post X-Transbots MX-14T Flipout Youth Version Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca