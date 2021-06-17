Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Deformation Space Masterpiece Scale Blaster With Ramhorn Renders


Via Weibo user*?????*we have a look at the first color renders of a new*Masterpiece Scale Blaster with Ramhorn by third party company*Deformation Space. This new company reveals their take on a cartoon accurate G1 Blaster and his companion Ramhorn for the Masterpiece scale. These are still early renders, but this look like a promising project. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board! &#160; &#160;

The post Deformation Space Masterpiece Scale Blaster With Ramhorn Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
