Deformation Space Masterpiece Scale Blaster With Ramhorn Renders
Via Weibo user
*we have a look at the first color renders of a new*Masterpiece Scale Blaster with Ramhorn by third party company*Deformation Space. This new company reveals their take on a cartoon accurate G1 Blaster and his companion Ramhorn for the Masterpiece scale. These are still early renders, but this look like a promising project. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!    
