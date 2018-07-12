Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,640
Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee Revealed


Thanks to Nerdist.com, we have our first look at the upcoming Vokswagen Power Charge Bumblebee from the highly-anticipated Bumblebee Movie! Bee still retains the same transformation scheme for the most part with door wings, front bumper halves on his chest, etc. but appears to be sporting a couple of new features as well including some forearm-mounted blades and a chargeable spark. This Power Charge version also has lights and sounds, as well as a seemingly removable battle mask! Check out the pics of Bee in both modes and in his packaging after the jump and be sure to share &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:58 AM   #2
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Miraculous Galvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 44
Re: Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee Revealed
I sure hope this becomes available for pre order soon!
__________________
Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!

feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077
Miraculous Galvatron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
Lot of Transformers - Optimus Prime Megatron McDonalds Figures & Mug
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker
Transformers
G1 transformers cassettes And Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Transformers lot from various eras. takara, hasbro, third parties.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.