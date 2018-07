Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,026

Transformers Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 3 Released in Canada Thanks to board members Danol and theoneyouknowleast for sharing thier sightings of Power of the Primes Inferno, the lone Voyager figure in wave 3 of the Power of the Primes line.



Both board members found the figure in a Toronto area Walmart, marking the figure’s first sighting in Canada.



Let us know if you spot this figure in our sightings threads.



