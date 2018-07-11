Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 09:25 PM
JiPrime
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: York Region
Posts: 158
MMC Feral Rex for Sale
Loose, and barely transformed.

Asking $280 Canadian.

CASH only!

Not selling individual members separately.

We meet at Bathurst/Steeles and no place else.

PM me for more pics.

Text me at 647 966 5220 for fastest reply.
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20180711_214006.jpg Views: 22 Size: 91.6 KB ID: 40477   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20180711_232714.jpg Views: 3 Size: 89.9 KB ID: 40484  
