TFcon Toronto 2018 exclusive Ocularmax Remix Enmitus
TFcon is happy to reveal the TFcon Toronto 2018 exclusive Ocularmax Remix Enmitus which will be available to attendees at the Ages Three and Up booth at this year’s show. The price will be – $85 CAD

TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel, DAVID MENDENHALL the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, Transformers G1 writer DAVID WISE, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artists ALEX MILNE, NICK ROCHE, JOSH PEREZ and SARA PITRE DUROCHER and MATT MOYLAN.

Advance tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 close today.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: enmitus.jpg Views: 56 Size: 90.8 KB ID: 40476  
The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

