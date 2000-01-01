|
FP/IronFactory/SW Black/Marvel Legends
Attending TFCon 2018 all weekend and happy to meet up there.
If you have any of the below items drop me a pm with your asking price.
Fansproject Dinos
Columpio - Regular
Comera
Echara
Iron factory
Bridgewatcher
Tyrant blue (thunder cracker)
Tyrant
ArmouredTactical staff
Windsaber
Star Wars Black Series
Prototype Boba Fett
Jabba the Hutt
Gamorean Guard
Qi'Ra
4-LOM
Admiral Piett
L3-37
Enfys Nest
General Veers
Grand Moff Tarkin
Chewbacca (Solo)
Mimban Stormtrooper
Plasma (TLJ)
Marvel Legends With BAF Piece
Professor X (ToyBiz Galactus)
Nightcrawler (ToyBiz Galactus)
Marvel Girl (Hasbro Brood)
Kitty (Juggernaut)
Cyclops (Jim Lee)
Rogue (Juggernaut)
Phoenix (Juggernaut)
Havok (Juggernaut piece only)
Cable (Juggernaut piece only)
Complete X-Men set (Apocalypse Series)
EXCLUSIVES
Magik (SDCC)
Psylocke (SDCC XForce)
Wolverine (SDCC XForce)
Archangel (SDCC XForce)
