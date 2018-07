Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,640

Optimus Prime #21 3-page preview



On the very same day as Optimus Prime #20’s release, we’ve already got a 3-page preview for the next issue from



The post







On the very same day as Optimus Prime #20's release, we've already got a 3-page preview for the next issue from IDW Publishing themselves! The endgame approaches as Pyra Magna reflects on her first impressions of Optimus as well as Victorion's origins, even as the combiner engages Devastator in the present. At the same time, Jetfire and Aileron find themselves asked for help from a most unexpected source! This finale to "The Falling" will also feature art from Kei Zama, Sara Pitre-Durocher, and Livio Ramondelli.





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

