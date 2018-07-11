Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page SDCC 2018 Exclusives Available on Hasbro Toy Shop 8/13
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,640
SDCC 2018 Exclusives Available on Hasbro Toy Shop 8/13


According to the Comic-Con items FAQ on Hasbro Toy Shop, SDCC 2018 convention exclusives will be available for purchase on August 13th. Placeholder listings for the items announced to date already appear, along with their respective per household order limits. This is a welcome change from past years of wondering when and for how long to F5! When will the convention exclusives be available on the site? Although subject to change, we are planning on having the convention exclusives available to order on Monday, August 13. The product will be located in the EXCLUSIVES category. No phone orders will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post SDCC 2018 Exclusives Available on Hasbro Toy Shop 8/13 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 05:55 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,921
Re: SDCC 2018 Exclusives Available on Hasbro Toy Shop 8/13
Just checked their site, Bee and the Cassettes will go for $59.99 and Primal will go for $69.99. Both of course are in American $$$$.
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 05:58 PM   #3
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Alexander Quinn's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Barrie, ON
Posts: 1,454
Re: SDCC 2018 Exclusives Available on Hasbro Toy Shop 8/13
Why does Primal come with an Inferno card?
Alexander Quinn is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 06:21 PM   #4
TriBlurr
Generation 2
TriBlurr's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 107
Re: SDCC 2018 Exclusives Available on Hasbro Toy Shop 8/13
Quote:
Originally Posted by Alexander Quinn View Post
Why does Primal come with an Inferno card?

Cause he has a crown and is therefor Royalty.
TriBlurr is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
Lot of Transformers - Optimus Prime Megatron McDonalds Figures & Mug
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker
Transformers
G1 transformers cassettes And Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Transformers lot from various eras. takara, hasbro, third parties.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.