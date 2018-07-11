|
Jiang Xing JX-Metalbeast-01 Winged Dragon (BW Transmetal 2 Megatron) Prototype
After our first teaser in January
, 3P company*Jiang Xing
*have revealed images of the gray prototype of their upcoming*JX-Metalbeast-01 Winged Dragon (BW Transmetal 2 Megatron). The images were shared via*Jiang Xing Facebook
*and we have a very nice and detailed rendition of Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron. While being a bit stylized, we can say he’s cartoon accurate in both robot and dragon modes. The figure will include interchangeable faces and he can even transform into the third*“transportation” mode. According to the*information shared, this release is Masterpiece-scaled and more Beast Wars figures are coming in the future.* Still no » Continue Reading.
The post Jiang Xing JX-Metalbeast-01 Winged Dragon (BW Transmetal 2 Megatron) Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN