Transformers Power Of The Primes Legends and Deluxe Wave 2 And Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Out In Brazil
Thanks to a report of 2005 Boards member*christ_bluebus, we can inform that*Transformers Power Of The Primes Legends and Deluxe Wave 2 And Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Are Out In Brazil. After months of waiting, Brazilian retail stores are receiving*Power Of The Primes Legends Wave 2: Battleslash, Roadtrap and Autobot Tailgate) and Deluxe Wave 2:*Blackwing, Dinobot Sludge, Dinobot Snarl, Autobot Moonracer and Terrorcon Rippersnapper. Legends are sold for*69,90 Brazilian Real ($17.50) and Deluxes are*129,90 Brazilian Reales ($32.50). Curiously, any toys of Power Of The Primes Wave 1 have been spotted yet, and it seems they won’t arrive anytime soon. » Continue Reading.
