Yesterday, 09:56 AM
zuffyprime
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,833
Thumbs up YOU'RE INVITED!! TFcon Charity Auction Friday July 13th - FREE to attend!
Hi Everyone,

I personally want to invite each and every one of you to attend TFcon's Charity Auction:

When: Friday July 13th, 8pm onwards, arrive earlier though to get a bid panel.
You can pick one up starting at 5

Cost: ABSOLUTELY FREE
Why: Live charity acution
Chance to bid on and win awesome TFs
One of the best events of the weekend imho


Sound off here if you're coming to the charity auction, or have attended in past!

Let other fans know how awesome it is!

Why should they come?

What did you end up bidding on and winning?!
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
