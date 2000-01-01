Hi Everyone,
I personally want to invite each and every one of you to attend TFcon's Charity Auction:
When: Friday July 13th, 8pm onwards, arrive earlier though to get a bid panel.
You can pick one up starting at 5
Cost: ABSOLUTELY FREE
Why: Live charity acution
Chance to bid on and win awesome TFs
One of the best events of the weekend imho
Sound off here if you're coming to the charity auction, or have attended in past!
Let other fans know how awesome it is!
Why should they come?
What did you end up bidding on and winning?!