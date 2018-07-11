|
Fandom Alert 15% Off All Purchases on eBay Today Only!
eBay has dropped another coupon code and it’s live right now! Use the coupon code PRIMOSALE
to get 15% off your order at checkout!* If youre looking to backfill your collection, troop build, or just save some coin on a recent release, nows the time!* Hit the links below to get right into the action: Power of the Primes
, Combiner Wars
, Titans Return
, Masterpiece
, Generation 1
, Beast Wars
, All Transformers
You can check the details after the break.* Happy hunting! How to redeem your Coupon: Shop for eligible items. (See below » Continue Reading.
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN