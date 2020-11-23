|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe Out In Australia
Via Ozformers
*we can report some good news for Australian collectors: Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe is out in Australia. Trailbreaker, Sunstreaker, Runamuck, and Fasttrack were spotted at*BigW in Sydney. Happy hunting!
