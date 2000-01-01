Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:39 PM   #1
cdub23
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1
Cool ISO - Jetfire skyshield battle mask
Hi,

Looking for a Jetfire skyshield battle mask. A 3D model might be an option as well.

Thanks
