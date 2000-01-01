Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page SS 86 Gnaw Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:24 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,987
SS 86 Gnaw Review
Possibly the very best mainline, official Sharkticon we have ever gotten! Here's look at Studio Series 86 Gnaw and a look at him alongside the Pit of Judgment and all my Quintesson forces!

https://youtu.be/Wj_MtvM2SAY
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Lot of 19 Action Figures Good condition used
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Deluxe Scorponok complete + Deluxe sea Attack Ravage good
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Decepticon: Sideways Audi R8 NEW NIP
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Wolfwire Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Autobot Blaster Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Scourge Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Overlord Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.