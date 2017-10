Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,020

WTF@TFW Podcast Episode 480 Now Online!





In a post-TFcon-DC and post-NYCC world, Vangelus joins Aaron and TJ to chew on some Transformable chatter. You can download and comment on it here:* In a post-TFcon-DC and post-NYCC world, Vangelus joins Aaron and TJ to chew on some Transformable chatter. You can download and comment on it here:* WTF@TFW – Episode 480 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here:* Transformers Podcast on iTunes . We’re now also offering ways to subscribe by*

__________________