Martin Short Working On Voice-over For Transformers: Bumblebee


While news about Bumblebee: The Movie is pretty hard to come by, one important news has flown under our radar due to the fact that it did not receive much of a mainstream attention by the media. Thanks to an article by ‘The Press of Atlantic City’, announcing a musical comedy tour, we have come to learn that Canadian-American actor Martin Short is doing voice work for Transformers: Bumblebee.*Of course, the rumor of Mr. Short’s involvement was circulating around earlier this year, but now we know exactly where this rumor originated from. The article stated: WHATS NEW: Short is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Martin Short Working On Voice-over For Transformers: Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
