|
Martin Short Working On Voice-over For Transformers: Bumblebee
While news about Bumblebee: The Movie is pretty hard to come by, one important news has flown under our radar due to the fact that it did not receive much of a mainstream attention by the media. Thanks to an article
by ‘The Press of Atlantic City’, announcing a musical comedy tour, we have come to learn that Canadian-American actor Martin Short is doing voice work for Transformers: Bumblebee.*Of course, the rumor of Mr. Short’s involvement was circulating around earlier this year, but now we know exactly where this rumor originated from. The article stated: WHATS NEW: Short is » Continue Reading.
The post Martin Short Working On Voice-over For Transformers: Bumblebee
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
