Prime 1 Studio
have udpated their website
with images of a new Cutie1 Nemesis Prime & Silver Megatron 2-Pack.* These figures are stylized as button-eyed dolls and they are made of*soft vinyl. Each figure stands about 4.5 inches/12.00 cm. Both are redecos of the first Cutie1 G1 Transformers figures
which we had seen before. Cutie1 Beast Wars figures
have also been released. The 2-pack is priced 11000 Yen (about $81.00) and available only for the Japanese market at the moment. See the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
