Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Cutie1 Nemesis Prime & Silver Megatron 2-Pack By Prime 1 Studio


Prime 1 Studio have udpated their website with images of a new Cutie1 Nemesis Prime &#038; Silver Megatron 2-Pack.* These figures are stylized as button-eyed dolls and they are made of*soft vinyl. Each figure stands about 4.5 inches/12.00 cm. Both are redecos of the first Cutie1 G1 Transformers figures which we had seen before. Cutie1 Beast Wars figures have also been released. The 2-pack is priced 11000 Yen (about $81.00) and available only for the Japanese market at the moment. See the new images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cutie1 Nemesis Prime & Silver Megatron 2-Pack By Prime 1 Studio appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
