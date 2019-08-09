|
Iron Factory?s New ?Iron Samurai Series? IF EX-45 Yoroi Shishimaru (Lio Convoy) & IF
Via Iron Factory Weibo account,
we have images of the gray prototypes of the first two figures of Iron Factory’s New “Iron Samurai Series”*IF EX-45 Yoroi Shishimaru (Lio Convoy) & IF EX-46 Honeskumoki (Bludgeon). Iron Factory, well known for their impressive Legends scaled figures, is now bringing us a new series of regular sized figures and they are showing off very stylized versions of* Lio Convoy and Bludgeon. Rather than being based on their cartoon, comic or toy incarnations, these new molds have a very unique and modern design. Lio Convoy’s beast mode features a Samurai Kabuto helmet, and » Continue Reading.
