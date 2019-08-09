|
Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Found At Peruvian Retail
Via*Cybertron 21 on Facebook
*we have some in-package images of the Transformers Authentics Titan Changers to share with you. This is our first in-hand look at this new addition to the Authentics line. Simple and easy-to-transform 12-inch figures of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron with a nice Evergreen packaging art. While most of these Authentics toys have been spotted at bargain stores, this time they were spotted at Wong, a major and important supermarket chain in Peru. They are priced 45.00 Soles or $13.00 approximately. A fair price for a figure this size. Check out the mirrored » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Found At Peruvian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.