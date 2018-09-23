|
IDW Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel #4 Cover A & Retailer Incentive Cover
Via Amazon.com
we have a look (small image at the moment) at Cover A of the Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel #4 by artist Andew Griffith. The cover features Agents David Reeve and Diana Lux, with a small robot sitting on a chair in the center, and a mysterious Cybertronian eye on the background. The issue is titled "From Cybertron With Love", in a reference to the second James Bond's film "From Russia With Love". As an extra bonus, Previews World
has uploaded the Retailer Incentive Cover for this issue, which is the line art version of this cover.
