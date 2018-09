IDW Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel #4 Cover A & Retailer Incentive Cover

Via Amazon.com *we have a look (small image at the moment) at Cover A*of the*Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel #4 by artist Andew Griffith. The cover features Agents David Reeve and Diana Lux, with a small robot sitting on a chair in the center, and a mysterious Cybertronian eye on the background. The issue is titled "From Cybertron With Love", in a reference to the second James Bond's film "From Russia With Love". As an extra bonus, Previews World *has uploaded the Retailer Incentive Cover for this issue, which is the line art version of this cover.