Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,108
IDW Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel #4 Cover A & Retailer Incentive Cover


Via Amazon.com*we have a look (small image at the moment) at Cover A*of the*Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel #4 by artist Andew Griffith. The cover features Agents David Reeve and Diana Lux, with a small robot sitting on a chair in the center, and a mysterious Cybertronian eye on the background. The issue is titled “From Cybertron With Love”, in a reference to the second James Bond’s film “From Russia With Love”. As an extra bonus, Previews World*has uploaded the Retailer Incentive Cover for this issue, which is the line art version of this cover. Don’t miss the conclusion &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel #4 Cover A & Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
